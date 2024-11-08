South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

08 November 2024 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering football star Senzo Meyiwa in, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014 is continuing in the high court in Pretoria.

READ MORE:

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
1 week ago

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa ...
News
2 weeks ago
