South Africa

One pupil dies and 21 others hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

09 November 2024 - 12:27 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng education department confirmed that a pupil had died and 21 other pupils were hospitalised and later discharged due to suspected food poisoning in two separate incidents. Stock photo.
The Gauteng education department confirmed that a pupil had died and 21 other pupils were hospitalised and later discharged due to suspected food poisoning in two separate incidents. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda

The Gauteng education department has confirmed the death of one pupil and the hospitalisation of 21 others from two different schools in the province.

A grade 6 pupil from Thobeka Primary School in Meadowlands reportedly last attended school on November 1. She was believed to be healthy and showing no signs of illness.

In a statement the department said: “Her parent reported that the learner bought snacks from a street vendor on Sunday (November 3), not on school premises. The following Monday, she was absent from school. The parent informed the school she had been hospitalised due to a suspected foodborne illness.”

The pupil later succumbed to the sickness.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department had measures in place to support the bereaved family as well as teachers and staff members affected by the incident. 

In a separate incident at Vuyani Primary in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg 21 pupils were discharged after they were admitted to various health facilities after experiencing stomach cramps on Friday.

“After their school break, the learners were taken to various health facilities for immediate medical attention. All affected learners were discharged later in the afternoon and are in good health.” 

The department confirmed it was investigating the cause of their illness.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Children belong in playgrounds, not in coffins due to poisoning

Rat poison had no business being in the hands of those who sell food, let alone in food sold to children
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'

It is suspected the children fell ill after eating chips they bought from a spaza shop.
News
1 week ago

Better inspections instead of visits, pleads Alex father whose child died after eating poisonous snacks

MEC of finance and economic development visited the family to offer condolences on Monday
News
4 days ago

Four arrested in Naledi spaza shop food poisoning saga, 1,456g of illegal chemical confiscated

Four people have been arrested in connection with the Naledi spaza shop food poisoning incident.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at ... South Africa
  2. Anglo sells 55 Marshall Street building in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  3. Only Audi RS6 Avant GT in South Africa auctioned for R4.5m news
  4. WhatsApp business group admins in Zimbabwe required to pay licensing fee Africa
  5. ‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...