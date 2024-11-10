South Africa

Police foil planned fuel station heists in Northern Cape

10 November 2024 - 12:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
These suspects were arrested in Christiana on Saturday morning.
These suspects were arrested in Christiana on Saturday morning.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested 10 suspects in Christiana, North West, who were allegedly planning to rob fuel stations in Warrenton in the Northern Cape on Saturday morning.

Police acted after receiving information about the group aged between 40 and 65.

“At 10am, crime intelligence units, together with the Kimberley flying squad and Hartswater highway patrol executed a tactical operation at the identified address in Christiana where 10 suspects were found on the premises,” police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said. 

Police seized a pistol and ammunition found in the suspects’ vehicle and several tools believed to be used in the commission of crime. They also seized the suspects’ VW Polo. 

The suspects, reportedly from Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, were arrested.

“Investigations into the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected housebreaking equipment, and the contravention of the Immigration Act are to be investigated.” 

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola commended the team for its rapid response and reiterated the importance of sharing information to enable law enforcement to apprehend perpetrators and prevent the occurrence of serious crimes. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Two held for forging notes and trying to con landlord

Promise of multiplying inheritance and plan to buy a money-cleaning chemical lead to arrest.
News
1 day ago

Sister and brother arrested after allegedly killing newborn infant

The body of the baby was found buried in a shallow grave.
News
2 days ago

Fraudulent death claims haunt insurers

Financial services sector’s losses to fraud and dishonesty more than doubled to R176m in 2023, industry body says
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WhatsApp business group admins in Zimbabwe required to pay licensing fee Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at ... South Africa
  3. Only Audi RS6 Avant GT in South Africa auctioned for R4.5m news
  4. Mom who lost 20-month-old baby making headway in legal fight to find answers South Africa
  5. ‘No cold drink money’: Lady who filmed a metro cop ‘extorting’ her did it for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24