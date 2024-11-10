Police arrested 10 suspects in Christiana, North West, who were allegedly planning to rob fuel stations in Warrenton in the Northern Cape on Saturday morning.
Police acted after receiving information about the group aged between 40 and 65.
“At 10am, crime intelligence units, together with the Kimberley flying squad and Hartswater highway patrol executed a tactical operation at the identified address in Christiana where 10 suspects were found on the premises,” police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said.
Police seized a pistol and ammunition found in the suspects’ vehicle and several tools believed to be used in the commission of crime. They also seized the suspects’ VW Polo.
The suspects, reportedly from Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, were arrested.
“Investigations into the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected housebreaking equipment, and the contravention of the Immigration Act are to be investigated.”
Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola commended the team for its rapid response and reiterated the importance of sharing information to enable law enforcement to apprehend perpetrators and prevent the occurrence of serious crimes.
TimesLIVE
Police foil planned fuel station heists in Northern Cape
Image: SAPS
Police arrested 10 suspects in Christiana, North West, who were allegedly planning to rob fuel stations in Warrenton in the Northern Cape on Saturday morning.
Police acted after receiving information about the group aged between 40 and 65.
“At 10am, crime intelligence units, together with the Kimberley flying squad and Hartswater highway patrol executed a tactical operation at the identified address in Christiana where 10 suspects were found on the premises,” police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said.
Police seized a pistol and ammunition found in the suspects’ vehicle and several tools believed to be used in the commission of crime. They also seized the suspects’ VW Polo.
The suspects, reportedly from Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, were arrested.
“Investigations into the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected housebreaking equipment, and the contravention of the Immigration Act are to be investigated.”
Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola commended the team for its rapid response and reiterated the importance of sharing information to enable law enforcement to apprehend perpetrators and prevent the occurrence of serious crimes.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Two held for forging notes and trying to con landlord
Sister and brother arrested after allegedly killing newborn infant
Fraudulent death claims haunt insurers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos