South Africa

Woman, 82, killed at neighbour's house in Tzaneen, suspect arrested

10 November 2024 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
A 62-year-old woman us expected to appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of an 82-year-old woman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A 62-year-old woman was arrested after an 82-year-old woman was murdered in Tzaneen in Limpopo on Friday evening. 

Police were informed about the incident at Mopye village in Bolobedu on Friday at 6pm. On arrival, they found the deceased lying on her back in a pool of blood.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was hit multiple times on the forehead with a sharp object and instantly died at the scene after sustaining severe open wounds,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said. 

Mashaba said the deceased had gone to greet people in her neighbour's yard.

“Unexpectedly, she was attacked and brutally murdered by a 62-year-old female suspect.” 

The suspect was arrested at the scene. She is expected to appear in the Bolobedu magistrate’s court to face a charge of murder. 

TimesLIVE 

