Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament

The unexpected withdrawal of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Bill from parliament by minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi has sparked widespread debate.



Malatsi recently announced his decision to withdraw the bill, which had been in development since 2018 and had gained considerable momentum after its introduction to parliament in October 2023.



The bill aimed to address the long-standing financial and governance challenges faced by the SABC, but its withdrawal has raised serious concerns about the future of the public broadcaster.

Malatsi said his decision was prompted by concerns that the bill did not adequately address the SABC's financial sustainability.



“I have informed the speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, of my decision to withdraw the South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd Bill, commonly referred to as 'the SABC Bill',” Malatsi said in a statement.



He emphasised that the current version of the bill failed to provide a credible funding model for the SABC’s long-term survival.



“Most importantly, the current version does not adequately address the most important element regarding the SABC’s sustainability — a credible funding model that will steer the public broadcaster to success,” said Malatsi

He also criticised the bill’s proposed delayed funding model, which would have given the minister up to three years to develop a sustainable financial framework.



“This approach does not meet the urgency required to stabilise the broadcaster and risks perpetuating an outdated licensing structure that will not provide the SABC with the necessary resources to fulfil its mandate,” said Malatsi.



He voiced concerns about the bill granting the minister additional powers.



“The bill would also grant the minister of communications additional powers, including influence over board appointments, which risks eroding the broadcaster’s independence at a time when media freedom is more crucial than ever.”

Instead of amending the bill, Malatsi announced his intention to prioritise the development of a sustainable funding model for the SABC.



“The public broadcaster’s financial stability is not only critical for its survival but also essential for its ability to serve South Africans as an independent, trustworthy source of information, education, and entertainment,” he said.

The withdrawal of the SABC Bill was met with strong opposition from several quarters, including the portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies, which had spent considerable time scrutinising the bill and public submissions.



Chairperson of the committee Khusela Sangoni Diko expressed her deep concern about the lack of formal communication regarding the minister’s decision.



“The absence of this bill creates a serious legislative vacuum that has dire consequences,” Diko said, criticising Malatsi’s decision to bypass the committee and parliamentary protocol.



“Nonetheless, the report states that the minister has decided to withdraw the bill, believing it is 'totally flawed', does not address the funding model of the public broadcaster and assigns too much power to the minister in appointing board members.”

Diko strongly opposed the withdrawal, arguing it would further delay much-needed reforms.



“The challenges facing the SABC require a considered and urgent response, not trigger-happy action, which serves no purpose but to frustrate and disrupt processes already under way,” she said.

Diko emphasised the importance of moving forward with the bill to stabilise the SABC.



“To withdraw the bill at this stage means to delay the implementation of crucial reforms necessary to save yet another crucial and strategic public institution,” she added. “The committee has been at pains to put in place a fast-tracked process to finalise the SABC Bill.”

Diko also warned of the far-reaching consequences of the SABC’s potential collapse, particularly for the country’s media landscape.



“The public broadcaster could not be allowed to fail because its demise would spell unmitigated disaster for several private broadcasters including commercial radio and TV stations. Ultimately, the most affected stakeholders would be communities across the country, which rely on public broadcasters to provide them with news and public information that impacts their lives.” Diko said.

Deputy minister Mondli Gungubele, who initially introduced the SABC Bill in October 2023, also expressed disappointment with Malatsi's decision.



“What is at issue here is the prolonged financial stress of the entity and the need to capacitate it to be transformative and developmental. Mere amendment of the bill within the parliamentary processes is OK,” said Gungubele, suggesting a few amendments could resolve the contentious issues.



He pointed out that stakeholders were in agreement on the need for a sound financial model and the bill could have been amended to address these concerns. “The sound financial model is agreed generally among the stakeholders. All you need is to factor in the amendment.”

Diko called for immediate action to address the SABC’s financial woes, urging the department of communications and digital technologies (DCDT) to rework and reintroduce the bill.



“Should the reports of the minister’s decision to withdraw the bill be true ... we urge the DCDT to accelerate the process of reworking the bill and reintroduce a new version to parliament in the current financial year.”

