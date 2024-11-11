South Africa

Eight years for former cop who took bribe to ensure investigation 'is concluded properly'

11 November 2024 - 18:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Gregory Edmund Beck, then an active officer, demanded a bribe of R5,000 to ensure an investigation was concluded properly.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday imposed an eight-year sentence on a former police colonel who accepted a bribe in exchange for facilitating an investigation. 

The case against Gregory Edmund Beck, 68, stemmed from a complaint filed in December 2014 with the office of the provincial commissioner regarding the mishandling of a case by police in Vereeniging.

“It was revealed that Beck, then an active officer, demanded a bribe of R5,000 to ensure the investigation was concluded properly,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

She said the complainant, who initially promised to provide the requested amount later, reported Beck’s corrupt demand to the police‘s anti-corruption unit.

“In response, the office of the director of public prosecutions in Johannesburg approved an entrapment operation to catch the accused in the act.” 

On March 4 2015, the complainant, accompanied by police officials, met Beck at a local restaurant. During this meeting, the complainant handed over the R5,000, after which Beck was immediately arrested and the money recovered from him. 

“Though Beck pleaded not guilty, senior state advocate Terrence Zitha presented compelling evidence that established the accused’s participation in this white-collar crime.” 

Zitha also argued for a heavy sentence, stating that a strong example should be set to discourage similar conduct in the future. 

“This conviction underlines the National Prosecuting Authority’s ongoing commitment to combating corruption at all levels of society and reinforcing the importance of accountability in public service,” Mjonondwane said. 

TimesLIVE 

