South Africa

Gqeberha police search for student abducted at gunpoint

The kidnapped student has been identified as Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud

11 November 2024 - 07:37
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Police in Gqeberha have called on the community to assist them in tracing a 20-year-old man who was robbed and kidnapped in Gelvandale on Saturday evening.

The student has been identified as Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud.

According to police, no demands have been made and the motive for the abduction is unknown. The Gqeberha provincial organised crime anti-gang unit is on the case.

It is alleged the incident took place at about 7pm when the complainant and his friend were driving in a dark grey VW Tiguan.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said a white motor vehicle passed the victim and the complaint at the corners of Aubrey Street and Kobus Road, Parkside, then stopped in front of them and forced them to a halt.

Another unknown vehicle blocked them from behind. 

“Two suspects approached the vehicle at gunpoint from the front towards both doors. The occupants were forced out of the vehicle, and the suspects demanded and took money and their cellphones. Thereafter they forced the driver into the vehicle parked at the back and drove off, leaving the passenger behind,” said Van Rensburg.

She said the incident was reported at the Gelvandale police station and the VW Tiguan was impounded for further investigation.

Any person with information that could assist police in the investigation is requested to call Det W/O Neville Gouws on 082 387 5904 or the SAPS CrimeStop number 08600 10111, or send information via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

