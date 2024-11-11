South Africa

Injured US hiker airlifted off Lion's Head

11 November 2024 - 10:36 By Kim Swartz
Image: Fredy Mohorich and Brent Jennings

An injured 25-year-old hiker from the US was airlifted to safety at the weekend after falling while descending Lion’s Head in Cape Town.  

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Monday the hiker and friends were making their way down towards the ladders when she suddenly slipped and fell on Saturday.

“Nearby rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, with numerous rescuers making their way up the trail to locate the hiker,” said WSAR.  

A small rescue team was hoisted down to the hiker from the Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter. She was treated by a provincial government paramedic, hoisted aboard the helicopter and flown to a landing zone for transport to hospital by ambulance.

“The operation was concluded shortly after 4pm when all teams were safely off the mountain. We wish her a speedy recovery,” said WSAR. 

TimesLIVE

