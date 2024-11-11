South Africa

Mark Lifman's death certificate handed to court as 'steroid king' murder trial continues

11 November 2024 - 15:07 By Samane Jnr Marks
Brian Wainstein on CCTV entering a shop in Green Point in 2016. File photo.
Image: CCTV

Slain alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman may no longer be alive to stand trial for the murder of “steroid kingpin” Brian Wainstein, but he remains the prime suspect.  

This transpired during the appearance of his co-accused in the high court in Cape Town on Monday. A copy of the 56-year-old’s death certificate was handed to the court. 

The document confirmed Lifman died of “unnatural causes” in George on November 3 and was “never married”. Lifman's absence was conspicuous, with the spot he previously occupied in the dock left vacant. 

One of the co-accused, suspected gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, told TimesLIVE after the hearing he was unable to attend Lifman's funeral on Thursday. Booysen said Lifman’s family, whom he had known for 25 years, had requested privacy.  

“The family asked to have a private burial and we respected that,” he said. “That was our way of showing brotherhood.”

Wainstein was shot dead in 2017 in his Constantia home while he slept with his partner and child.

Lifman was accused with Booysen, Andre Naude, Sam Farquharson, Egan Morgan, former police detective Wayne Henderson, Ricardo Maarman, Typhenne Jantjies, Bevan Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashief Hanslo, Rowendal Stevens, Ismail Cupido and a Russian, Igor Russol.  

They face 36 charges, including alleged contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the murder of Wainstein. 

TimesLIVE 

