South Africa

Men caught on flight with 'fraud tech tools' five years ago forfeit cash to state

11 November 2024 - 18:05 By Samane Jnr Marks
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The men were caught with devices used to commit fraud. Stock photo.
The men were caught with devices used to commit fraud. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/euregiocontent

Two men intercepted by the Hawks on a Cape Town-bound flight five years ago with devices used to commit fraud have forfeited just under R40,000 in cash to the state. 

The high court in Cape Town granted the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit a preservation order for the money, seized from Bornside Lunga, 39, and Vusumuzi Siwela, 50, in May 2019.

Lunga and Siwela are out on parole after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the “order was issued on October 31 and received by the Hawks on November 7”. 

“During May 2019 information was received that two suspects who were investigated for fraud were flying from Johannesburg to Cape Town with devices that were used to commit fraud,” said Vukubi.

“The suspects were identified and during the search, the devices and cash to the value of R39,483 were seized and a preservation order was granted on the cash.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Multibillion-rand civil unrest payouts to be probed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has unleashed the Special Investigating Unit on the SA Special Risks Insurance Association over claims and payouts relating ...
Business
10 hours ago

Fraudulent death claims haunt insurers

Financial services sector’s losses to fraud and dishonesty more than doubled to R176m in 2023, industry body says
News
4 days ago

Two held for forging notes and trying to con landlord

Promise of multiplying inheritance and plan to buy a money-cleaning chemical lead to arrest.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WhatsApp business group admins in Zimbabwe required to pay licensing fee Africa
  2. N3 near Harrismith open after truck blockage South Africa
  3. Cargo moving again between South Africa and Maputo South Africa
  4. Mark Lifman's death certificate handed to court as 'steroid king' murder trial ... South Africa
  5. Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament South Africa

Latest Videos

Forwardzone 'ONES TO WATCH' featuring Jayden Adams
South African Digital Economy Report