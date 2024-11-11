He said a response from the government will assist them in getting an idea of how things will progress.
KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said they are planning a formal meeting with ATDF-ASA to discuss issues of mutual interest. An informal meeting was held with the leadership of the organisation on Sunday.
“This meeting is being co-ordinated by the head of the department Siboniso Mbhele. We are fully aware matters that have been raised by truck drivers are managed by the national government as they relate to the employment of foreign truck drivers,” said Duma.
“However, in our meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa last week and his cabinet, which was followed by the presidential imbizo, the issue of socioeconomic stability dominated the agenda.
“For our part as the department of transport, we were encouraged to ensure we continue to be the catalysts of growth of all sectors of the economy.”
N3 near Harrismith open after truck blockage
Members of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA are embarking on a nationwide strike this week 'to demand fair wages'
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Police have arrested a driver whose truck was used to block the N3 near Harrismith in the Free State on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said public order police attended to the blockage and the truck was removed to the truck stop.
Makhele said the road has been reopened.
Members of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF-ASA) embarked on a nationwide strike this week to demand improved salaries and enforcement of an employment policy that favours South African drivers.
ATDF-ASA deputy secretary Sfundiso Beja said they have for years raised concerns with the government highlighting their challenges in the industry.
“The call dates back years. Drivers are being paid R5,000 basic salary, companies are not doing what they are supposed to do. These are the concerns we have raised and administrations have come and gone and nothing tangible has been done. Drivers decided to take those concerns to the street. We are in communication with some government stakeholders to see how we can come to a solution,” he said.
The planned engagement with ATDF-ASA is one of continuous engagements with road freight industry stakeholders such as operators — trucking companies and companies managing and supplying drivers.
Working with the national government and key stakeholders, Duma said their main focus is to harmonise relations to protect much-needed jobs and the economy.
“We state this because our economy is driven largely through the transport and logistics sectors based at the two major ports housed in the province, namely Port of Richards Bay and the Port of Durban. Both are economically strategic not only to the province but also to the national economy as they are linked to the economic heartland of South Africa, Gauteng, via our roads infrastructure,” he said.
The Port of Durban is also a transit point for cross-border container traffic for neighbouring countries — a gateway to Southern Africa.
“The ports of Richards Bay and Durban are important contributors to international trade and a significant enabler for South Africa and the province’s economic development. Our planned meeting with ATDF-ASA and other interventions aimed at ensuring efficient transport systems are therefore based on this understanding,” added Duma.
