South Africa

Police arrest driver after high-speed chase, seize R80,000 worth of abalone

11 November 2024 - 15:50 By Jim Mohlala
Two bags of abalone were found in the crashed vehicle.
Image: SAPS

A high-speed car chase ended abruptly with a burst tyre and the driver being arrested for possession of abalone worth an estimated R80,000 in Gqeberha.

The SAPS flying quad arrested the motorist on Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said officers received a tip-off about a “white Hyundai transporting abalone”.  

“While patrolling the area the members spotted the vehicle. When the driver noticed the SAPS vehicle, he sped off [and] a high-speed chase ensued,” said Janse van Rensburg.

“The driver was driving recklessly and at the intersection of Harrower and Brock roads a tyre burst [and] the driver lost control. The driver jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee but was arrested.  

“During a search of the vehicle the members confiscated two bags containing 516 units of abalone with an estimated value of R80,000. According to the police system the vehicle was reported stolen during September in the Mount Road policing precinct.” 

The suspect was detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless or negligent driving, possession of abalone and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. 

