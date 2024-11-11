South Africa

Two arrested after ‘discharging firearms’ during church service in Cape Town

11 November 2024 - 11:00 By Kim Swartz
One of the handguns seized by police at the church in Harare.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects are due to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with gunshots fired during a weekend church service in Cape Town.

“On Saturday at about 5.45pm members of Harare crime prevention unit were doing stop and search operations at Harare 33 Block when they heard gunshots and traced them to a church,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.  

“ Cartridges found inside the church premises confirmed it as the location where the shots were fired.”  

Van Wyk said congregants were instructed to remain at the premises while police conducted a search. During the search police heard a car engine. When they approached the vehicle, one occupant requested to go to the bathroom.  

“He was searched and found to be in possession of a pistol with the serial number removed and one 9mm round,” said Van Wyk. 

“Another person was searched and in his sling bag a firearm with serial number removed and an empty cartridge were found.”  

The suspects were arrested for discharging firearms in a municipal area, possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. 

