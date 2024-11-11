South Africa

Two minors drown in excavation hole

Group of children tried to swim inside the pit

11 November 2024 - 07:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Children were trying to swim in an excavation hole full of water after rainfall. File photo.
Children were trying to swim in an excavation hole full of water after rainfall. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Two children aged 10 and 11 drowned in an excavation hole in Ward 16, Thabong Ext 4, Matjhabeng municipality in Free State on Saturday.

This is after a group of children tried to swim inside the pit filled with water after rainfall.

The department of water & sanitation (DWS) and Vaal Central Water (VCW) said community members were alerted by one of the children who was playing with the two deceased children.

They assisted in taking the children out of the hole before an ambulance arrived.

“Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the two children but their efforts were unsuccessful,” said DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.

The two entities conveyed their deepest condolences to the families and promised  the matter would be investigated.

They said they will provide an update once all parties have been consulted, including the project contractor.

“DWS and VCW would like to appeal to members of the community to steer away from areas with trenches as they may pose danger, especially after rainfall, and urge parents to guard their children and to keep them away from water bodies as they pose risks of drowning."

Mavasa said the project is part of the sewer network repair projects in Matjhabeng municipality under the department’s ministerial intervention.

He said VCW is an implementing agent for the department.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mom who lost 20-month-old baby making headway in legal fight to find answers

Lesego Peka trended on social media last week after going public about the death of her son Kaone.
News
3 days ago

Man drowns after being swept out to sea at Ballito beach

Paramedics, together with their search and rescue unit, responded to reports of a drowning in progress at Ballito Beach.
News
2 weeks ago

‘I want to know why my child died,’ pleads grieving mom

Dad given custody of toddler buries child just two days after drowning
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WhatsApp business group admins in Zimbabwe required to pay licensing fee Africa
  2. Police foil planned fuel station heists in Northern Cape South Africa
  3. More environmental health practitioners needed to prevent food poisoning ... South Africa
  4. Cargo moving again between South Africa and Maputo South Africa
  5. Only Audi RS6 Avant GT in South Africa auctioned for R4.5m news

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep68 | Toyota C-HR, GWM Steed 5, Haval Jolion, Audi S3, Ford ...
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma