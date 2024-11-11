South Africa

'Whistle-blower' Morgan-Mashale interdicted from defaming Shadrack Sibiya

11 November 2024 - 19:44
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Col Shadrack Sibiya. File photo.
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Col Shadrack Sibiya. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has obtained an interim order barring Patricia Morgan-Mashale from publishing defamatory statements about him. 

Morgan-Mashale, who describes herself as a whistle-blower and human rights defender, alleged in several X and Facebook posts Sibiya was corrupt. 

The Johannesburg high court on Monday issued an interim order, with a return date of December 5, calling on Morgan-Mashale to advance reasons why the interim order should not be made final. 

The order declared that the allegations made by Morgan-Mashale about Sibiya were unlawful and defamatory, alternatively that the statements were made falsely with the intention to injure Sibiya. The offending statements are contained in seven X and Facebook posts from March 6 to October 30.

Morgan-Mashale was ordered to permanently retract or remove or delete the seven statements on her Facebook account and X account within 24 hours after receiving Monday's order. 

The order interdicted her from publishing any further defamatory statements concerning Sibiya in terms similar to the seven posts, wherein she directly or indirectly or repeats the same allegations as those made in the statements. 

The court said pending the return day and finalisation of the matter, the orders preventing Morgan-Mashale from publishing defamatory statements against Sibiya shall operate as an interim interdict. 

Sibiya was given permission to serve his application, together with a copy of the court order, on Morgan-Mashale by Facebook Messenger and Instagram. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Ipid declassifies report on who removed slain cop Charl Kinnear’s security detail

Nine high-ranking officers are implicated in Ipid’s report, including seven from the SAPS and two from the Hawks.
News
5 days ago

Mark Lifman's death certificate handed to court as 'steroid king' murder trial continues

Slain alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman may no longer be alive to stand trial for the murder of "steroid kingpin" Brian Wainstein, but he remains ...
News
7 hours ago

1004 illegal miners resurface from underground in NW police operation

The Vala Umgodi operation in North West, aimed to curb illegal mining, has by Wednesday seen the resurfacing of 1,004 illegal miners from underground ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WhatsApp business group admins in Zimbabwe required to pay licensing fee Africa
  2. N3 near Harrismith open after truck blockage South Africa
  3. Cargo moving again between South Africa and Maputo South Africa
  4. Mark Lifman's death certificate handed to court as 'steroid king' murder trial ... South Africa
  5. Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament South Africa

Latest Videos

Forwardzone 'ONES TO WATCH' featuring Jayden Adams
South African Digital Economy Report