A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly shot and killed KwaDukuza road traffic inspectorate superintendent Desmond Arumugam, 50, after robbing a taxi driver and passengers has been arrested.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the man was caught during a multidisciplinary operation on Monday.
The 27-year-old suspect boarded a minibus taxi from KwaDukuza to Durban and on the N2 he allegedly robbed the driver of an undisclosed amount of money.
He also allegedly robbed four passengers of their cellphones at gunpoint.
“The traffic officer noticed a minibus taxi parked incorrectly near the road traffic inspectorate (RTI) Groutville offices and went to investigate, unaware there was an armed robbery in progress,” said Netshiunda.
The suspect allegedly fired shots at Arumugam, killing him instantly. The driver fled and the gunman drove the vehicle with the passengers to the Thembeni area in KwaDukuza where he abandoned it.
“Intensive police investigations led the investigating team to Thubelihle informal settlement in Melmoth where the suspect was arrested,” said Netshiunda.
He said follow-up investigations led police to the suspect’s residence at an informal settlement in KwaMashu where a weapon with a filed-off serial number was recovered with 32 rounds of ammunition.
The suspect will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He will later appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court where he will face charges of murder, carjacking and armed robbery.
TimesLIVE
Alleged cop killer arrested for murder, hijacking and armed robbery
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
