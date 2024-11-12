South Africa

Banning food sales in all school tuck-shops is too drastic, says AfriForum

Pupils 'now forced to buy food from unapproved vendors outside schools'

12 November 2024 - 17:39
After an alarming number of children died of food poisoning in Gauteng, the education department banned the sale of food in school tuck-shops. However, according to AfriForum, tuck-shops are not the problem. File photo
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

AfriForum is calling for an end to the ban on food sales in schools by the Gauteng department of education.

The department last week instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food on and around school premises until further notice. This after the increase in food poisoning cases among pupils. Twenty-three children have died in Gauteng this year after consuming food apparently bought at spaza shops and vendors outside schools.

While the organisation raised concerns about the recent spate of food poisoning cases, AfriForum's head of cultural affairs Alana Bailey says the ban “is far too drastic” and could affect the learners negatively, possibly exposing them to danger.

“For some children, authorised tuck-shops on school premises are the only option for lunch. These vendors also cater for school functions,” Baily said.

“In addition, some even provide food for privately funded schemes that support indigent children. Furthermore, sales provide an opportunity to get additional funding for schools.

“By banning the sale of food by approved vendors who meet the necessary registration and health requirements, learners are now forced to buy food or snacks from unapproved vendors outside school premises, which exposes them to greater risks instead of protecting them.”

AfriForum has asked the Gauteng department of education to allow authorised sellers who can prove that they meet all requirements and comply with health regulations to resume selling food at schools.

“Furthermore, the department has been asked to liaise urgently with all relevant municipalities and the health department to ensure that health inspectors visit vendors in the vicinity of schools, to establish whether they meet all necessary requirements,” AfriForum said.

TimesLIVE

