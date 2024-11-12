South Africa

CapeNature and NPA crack down on poachers illegally harvesting succulent plants

12 November 2024 - 12:15 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Succulent poaching has become 'increasingly prevalent' in the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Succulent poaching has become 'increasingly prevalent' in the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/katiekirkland

CapeNature has seized more than 2-million illegally harvested succulent plants over the past three financial years in the Western Cape, with 57 guilty findings secured by prosecutors in court.

“Succulent poaching, often driven by demand from collectors in markets such as China, the US and the EU, has become increasingly prevalent. With poachers exploiting the scarce arid regions of the Western and Northern Cape, many endangered species such as the iconic 'elephant's foot' are now at risk of extinction,” Dave Bryant, DA provincial spokesperson on local government, environmental affairs and development planning said on Tuesday.

“Criminal syndicates, some previously involved in smuggling abalone and rhino horns, are now trafficking these vulnerable plants. Economic hardship in rural areas, worsened by limited opportunities, has also contributed to this illegal activity.”

CapeNature and the National Prosecuting Authority had successfully advanced 109 cases of succulent poaching in the past three financial years, leading to 57 guilty findings, 10 acquittals and 42 active cases.

Penalties ranged from fines of R500 to R1m, with prison sentences spanning from 150 days to two years.

Succulent poaching is the illegal harvesting of wild succulents (plants that store water in their leaves, stems or roots which helps them survive) for trade.  

“Over this period, CapeNature has seized 2,076,310 illegally harvested succulent plants, averaging 18,875 plants per case,” said Bryant.  

Some of the seized plants are placed in the South African National Biodiversity Institute while it is often not possible to replant in natural habitats due to poaching-related damage or finding their original locations.  

“The extent of succulent poaching in the Western Cape is troubling, as it not only endangers our unique biodiversity but also fuels a destructive illegal trade network,” said Bryant.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The blooming mysterious case of South Africa's top flower cop

Capt Karel du Toit, four times the Northern Cape detective employee of the year, stands accused of profiting from the trade he has worked so hard to ...
News
2 months ago

Illegal wildlife trafficking is stubbornly prevalent: UN report

Illegal trafficking of plant and animal wildlife remains stubbornly prevalent, according to a UN report on Monday, and it is critical governments ...
News
6 months ago

Trio caught red-handed with haul of protected plants in Northern Cape

Three men were arrested after being caught red-handed in possession of protected plants worth R3.5m at Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Controversy brewing over sudden withdrawal of SABC Bill from parliament South Africa
  2. Botswana’s new minister of youth and gender, Lesego Chombo, receives praise ... Africa
  3. Printing equipment to change food expiry dates seized by police in Joburg South Africa
  4. Alleged cop killer arrested for murder, hijacking and armed robbery South Africa
  5. Limpopo school asks lower grade pupils to stay home to contain spread of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India's Kolkata | REUTERS