Gauteng’s wastewater treatment plants are main polluters of water courses

Water and Sanitation deputy minister Sello Seitlholo says Gauteng’s wastewater treatment plants are the main polluters of the province's water courses.
The department has 88 criminal cases against municipalities it investigates.
According to the department, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment is also investigating cases of river pollution.
On Monday Seitlholo addressed representatives of the Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg metros and Mogale City at Centurion Lake Hotel.
Seitlholo previously assessed all municipal wastewater systems in 2021, and the publication of the Green Drop Report in 2022 and the progress report in December 2023 revealed the poor state of wastewater treatment systems which have resulted in the presence of sewage in streets, rivers and dams.
He has urged municipalities to prioritise improving the state of their wastewater treatment infrastructure, ensure they produce the required standard of effluent and obtain the necessary skills and capacity to improve the operation and maintenance of infrastructure.
“We have to make the necessary changes to turn this situation around and ensure municipalities, as the water services authorities, have appropriate town planning and land use management in place, to ensure adequate investment of revenue from the sale of water back into the operation and maintenance, and refurbishment and upgrades of water and wastewater treatment systems, including the distribution and collection components,” he said.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents along Harts and Vaal rivers warned of cholera bacteria in water
Seitlholo said the Vaal and Crocodile rivers in Gauteng are the key systems that support economic activity in SA as they provide raw water for users across all sectors, including agriculture, domestic, industrial and mining.
He said dams such as Barrage, Vaal, Hartbeespoort and Roodeplaat provide recreational and tourism opportunities that boost the development of the municipalities where they are situated and in the province.
However, he said the dams are being threatened by pollution from wastewater systems, overloaded systems, pump station failures and sewer leaks from municipalities.
Seitlholo said the department has given financial and technical support to municipalities even though the drop reports have indicated water services and quality continue to decline.
He appealed to municipalities to address the challenges of pollution by responding to directives given by the department, and to improve on poor maintenance and operation of wastewater treatment infrastructures.
Seitlholo said the department, through its water use compliance, monitoring and enforcement directorate, will continue to strengthen its regulatory function and make regulatory actions more consistent to ensure municipalities address the problem of pollution in water courses.
TimesLIVE
