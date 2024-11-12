Tensions flared in Phumla Mqashi on Tuesday as residents protested against Joburg Water cutting their illegal connections. Residents took to the streets, blocking the entrance to the informal settlement. JMPD intervened, using force to help Joburg Water workers safely leave the area.
IN PICS | Phumla Mqashi residents clash with authorities over water cutoffs
Tempers flare as Joburg Water tries to cut illegal connections
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
