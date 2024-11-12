South Africa

IN PICS | Phumla Mqashi residents clash with authorities over water cutoffs

Tempers flare as Joburg Water tries to cut illegal connections

12 November 2024 - 19:49 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
JMPD called in to manage water protest in Phumla Mqashi informal settlement.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Tensions flared in Phumla Mqashi on Tuesday as residents protested against Joburg Water cutting their illegal connections. Residents took to the streets, blocking the entrance to the informal settlement. JMPD intervened, using force to help Joburg Water workers safely leave  the area.

