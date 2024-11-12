Some vow to reconnect illegal pipes while others endure constant outages

Phumolo Khoza, a resident in the informal settlement said city officials should have at least warned them before cutting their water supply. She claimed their settlement was registered at the city, that they have stand numbers and that they should be allowed to connect water to their homes.

“They are cutting water, what are we going to drink?” she asked.

She added that their children had just started exams and wanted to know how they would bath before school.

“How are we going to cook, why didn't they tell us that they did not want us to connect our pipes? The way we had [illegally] connected, we are going to do the same and reconnect again,” she said.

She added that they couldn't live without water and they had been illegally connected since 2017.

“Yes we know we did not occupy this land properly but that is history, we need water. We are not fighting anyone, why are there so many settlements with water and do not pay but they choose us?” she asked.

Kagiso Manganye a regional manager for Deep South Ennerdale depot said residents had illegally connected to the Lenasia system, affecting paying customers.

Just a few metres from the informal settlement is Lenasia South ext 4, which is separated from the informal settlement by a highway. Residents there are experiencing constant water outages and sometimes have water flowing for only an hour a day.

“We don’t have water even now,” said Lydia Sibisi who had moved to the area about three years ago.

She said seven people including children stay at their home but they only get water in their taps around 8pm, and sometimes only around 4am.

She said there was limited communication from officials about the water issue and residents had learnt to live with limited water. She said they had to readjust their lives as their plight had been persisting since she moved to the area.

“It has been the same routine. We have to store water in buckets. If it is finished then it is hard luck. We make sure that we store water in buckets especially because we have children in the house,” she said.

“They must stop cutting water. What makes me mad is that they don't do the meter reading and when your bill comes back you will be shocked. Most of the hours we don’t have water,” she said.