South Africa

Emotions run high as alleged KwaDukuza cop killer appears in court

Suspect appears unfazed by anger coming from public gallery

13 November 2024 - 16:08 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Colleagues of slain KwaDukuza road traffic official Supt Desmond Arumugam outside the court where his alleged killer appeared.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Emotions ran high at the KwaDukuza magistrate's court as colleagues of slain traffic official Desmond Arumugam shed tears when his alleged killer made a brief appearance on Tuesday.

Municipality traffic officials say the murder of the 50-year-old father of three brought home their vulnerability at the hands of criminals.

The suspect, 25, who is yet to be named or photographed pending an identity parade, faces four charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the man was caught during a multidisciplinary operation on Monday. The suspect boarded a minibus taxi from KwaDukuza to Durban and on the N2 he allegedly robbed the driver of an undisclosed amount of money.

He also allegedly robbed four passengers of their cellphones at gunpoint.

“The traffic officer noticed a minibus taxi parked incorrectly near the road traffic inspectorate Groutville offices and went to investigate, unaware there was an armed robbery in progress,” said Netshiunda.

The suspect allegedly fired shots at Arumugam, killing him instantly. The driver fled and the gunman drove the vehicle with the passengers to the Thembeni area in KwaDukuza, where he abandoned it.

“Intensive police investigations led the investigating team to Thubelihle informal settlement in Melmoth, where the suspect was arrested,” said Netshiunda.

He said follow-up investigations led police to the suspect’s residence at an informal settlement in KwaMashu, where a weapon with a filed-off serial number was recovered with 32 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, who appeared unfazed by the anger directed at him from the public gallery, enlisted Legal Aid to represent him.

Municipality director of community safety Moses Faya said: “It's very difficult and our hearts are heavy. We do our work to the best of our abilities but our municipality is under siege from criminals. Maybe it’s the approach we should have in dealing with lawlessness.”

He said colleagues were overcome with emotion, having previously lost another on-duty member two years ago.

In 2022, KwaDukuza traffic officer Supt Collin Sibusiso Zulu, 54, was run over during a roadblock. Zulu was stationed on the R102 between Darnall and the KwaDukuza CBD when a bakkie crashed into him.

Faya said their jobs were not limited to traffic violations in responding to criminality. “In some cases we are the resources when police are not able to arrive in time,” he said.

Arumugam's family was still reeling from the incident, Faya said.

“We are in contact with the immediate family and with the brother, who is also a police official, in Umhlali. They are still grieving and tomorrow [Thursday] they will observe a prayer according to their faith.”

The matter was adjourned to November 26 for further investigations and an identity parade.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

