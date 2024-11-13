South Africa

Man arrested after body of missing girl, 15, found at Limpopo plantation

Injuries suggest she had been raped

13 November 2024 - 07:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder. Stock photo.
The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after the naked body of a missing 15-year-old girl was discovered at Khalavha plantation in the Vhembe district in Limpopo.

The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder.

According to police, the girl was reported missing on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the teenager was last seen driving with the suspect on Monday and never returned home.

Ledwaba said a search operation was immediately activated, but the missing girl was not found. 

“The next day her naked body was found with injuries that suggested she had been raped. Emergency medical services personnel certified the victim dead on their arrival,” Ledwaba said.

He said police opened a case of murder and more charges may be added pending the outcome of the investigation. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN commissioner orders probe into cop seen hitting man in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Wednesday ordered an immediate investigation which will lead to disciplinary action ...
News
14 hours ago

Two arrested after ‘discharging firearms’ during church service in Cape Town

Two suspects are due to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with gunshots fired during a weekend church service in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after ... South Africa
  2. KZN commissioner orders probe into cop seen hitting man in Durban South Africa
  3. Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda seeks reinstatement Politics
  4. UCT's MBA programme best in Africa, seventh globally for sustainability South Africa
  5. Printing equipment to change food expiry dates seized by police in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Why methane emissions matter in the fight against climate change | REUTERS
Minister Ntshavheni briefs the media on the last cabinet meeting