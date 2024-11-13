Two people from a group of allegedly thousands of illegal miners (also known as zama zamas) still stuck underground in a disused mine have resurfaced and are receiving medical treatment, North West police said on Wednesday.
“They were brought up today [Wednesday] but the rain disturbed the ongoing operation to bring others out,” Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE near the old Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein.
“They’re currently being attended to by paramedics on site but they are stable. We will arrest them once they have been cleared,” he said.
While reports have emerged of several deaths, police could not confirm this. They also denied media access to the mine during a visit to the scene but in a statement released later in the day, the police urged the illegal miners to resurface. “In line with safeguarding of lives, the police and SANDF (SA National Defence Force) have allowed for water and food to be delivered to those underground so that they can resurface safely.
Police and other safety officials will remain in place in the North West until all zama zamas resurface and are arrested.
The police call on the zama zamas to resurface so they can get relevant help or aid, including any medical attention that may be required. “We appeal to the community to allow the police space to do their job. The SAPS will not allow criminality to thrive,” said Mokgwabone.
More than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks following the police’s Operation Vala Umgodi in the North West.
Police and soldiers began by blocking supplies of food, water and other necessities to the illegal miners back in October, flushing out the starving and dehydrated miners and then arresting them.
TimesLIVE
More zama zamas resurface as cops continue underground operations in North West
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma
Two people from a group of allegedly thousands of illegal miners (also known as zama zamas) still stuck underground in a disused mine have resurfaced and are receiving medical treatment, North West police said on Wednesday.
“They were brought up today [Wednesday] but the rain disturbed the ongoing operation to bring others out,” Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE near the old Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein.
“They’re currently being attended to by paramedics on site but they are stable. We will arrest them once they have been cleared,” he said.
While reports have emerged of several deaths, police could not confirm this. They also denied media access to the mine during a visit to the scene but in a statement released later in the day, the police urged the illegal miners to resurface. “In line with safeguarding of lives, the police and SANDF (SA National Defence Force) have allowed for water and food to be delivered to those underground so that they can resurface safely.
Police and other safety officials will remain in place in the North West until all zama zamas resurface and are arrested.
The police call on the zama zamas to resurface so they can get relevant help or aid, including any medical attention that may be required. “We appeal to the community to allow the police space to do their job. The SAPS will not allow criminality to thrive,” said Mokgwabone.
More than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks following the police’s Operation Vala Umgodi in the North West.
Police and soldiers began by blocking supplies of food, water and other necessities to the illegal miners back in October, flushing out the starving and dehydrated miners and then arresting them.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
1004 illegal miners resurface from underground in NW police operation
Blocking off food and water supplies leads to arrests of hundreds of illegal miners
More than 500 ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners flushed out from shafts in North West
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos