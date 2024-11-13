Police looking for woman wanted for murdering her husband in Free State

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi, who is wanted for allegedly murdering her husband, Fezile Mnyobisi, in Botshabelo, Free State.

On September 15, the deceased, 35, who was a teacher, was brought by his wife to hospital in a private vehicle and was declared dead on arrival. He had been stabbed more than 30 times.

Police initially opened a case of robbery and murder at Botshabelo police station.

“After intensive investigation by Botshabelo detectives working with the provincial investigative psychology section, three suspects were arrested after warrants of arrest were issued,” said police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.

Vusumuzi Daniel Nqele, 43, and Moeketsi Innocent Manko, 35, were arrested on November 8 for murder and conspiracy to murder. Further investigations led to the arrest of the deceased’s brother-in-law, Abdool Thamando, 35, in Johannesburg.

Kareli said Halimmah Mnyobisi, 38, is on the run driving a black Mazda CX-5 with unknown registration.

“The wanted suspect has been evading arrest and anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact detectives Capt Sandile Dladla on 082 560 4727, or W/O Lehlohonolo Tloanyane on 073 261 8753, or Sgt Lebohang Nkopane on 068 098 8350, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

TimesLIVE