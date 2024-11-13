South Africa

Police looking for woman wanted for murdering her husband in Free State

Three suspects were arrested and another is on the run

13 November 2024 - 17:58 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fezile Mnyobisi had been stabbed more than 30 times when he arrived at hospital with his wife in a private vehicle on September 15. He was declared dead on arrival. File photo.
Fezile Mnyobisi had been stabbed more than 30 times when he arrived at hospital with his wife in a private vehicle on September 15. He was declared dead on arrival. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi, who is wanted for allegedly murdering her husband, Fezile Mnyobisi, in Botshabelo, Free State. 

On September 15, the deceased, 35, who was a teacher, was brought by his wife to hospital in a private vehicle and was declared dead on arrival. He had been stabbed more than 30 times. 

Police initially opened a case of robbery and murder at Botshabelo police station. 

“After intensive investigation by Botshabelo detectives working with the provincial investigative psychology section, three suspects were arrested after warrants of arrest were issued,” said police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.

Vusumuzi Daniel Nqele, 43, and Moeketsi Innocent Manko, 35, were arrested on November 8 for murder and conspiracy to murder. Further investigations led to the arrest of the deceased’s brother-in-law, Abdool Thamando, 35, in Johannesburg. 

Kareli said Halimmah Mnyobisi, 38, is on the run driving a black Mazda CX-5 with unknown registration.

“The wanted suspect has been evading arrest and anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact detectives Capt Sandile Dladla on 082 560 4727, or W/O Lehlohonolo Tloanyane on 073 261 8753, or Sgt Lebohang Nkopane on 068 098 8350, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” 

TimesLIVE 

Mark Lifman's death certificate handed to court as 'steroid king' murder trial continues

Slain alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman may no longer be alive to stand trial for the murder of "steroid kingpin" Brian Wainstein, but he remains ...
News
2 days ago

Gqeberha police search for student abducted at gunpoint

A student was kidnapped in Gelvandale at the weekend when the vehicle he was driving was boxed in.
News
2 days ago

KZN commissioner orders probe into cop seen hitting man in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Wednesday ordered an immediate investigation which will lead to disciplinary action ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Trump names Elon Musk to lead government efficiency drive World
  2. UCT's MBA programme best in Africa, seventh globally for sustainability South Africa
  3. Printing equipment to change food expiry dates seized by police in Joburg South Africa
  4. 'I have a right to pray,' says angry Mboro after being asked to stop praying in ... South Africa
  5. Men caught on flight with 'fraud tech tools' five years ago forfeit cash to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in US jail | REUTERS
SAFA President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud