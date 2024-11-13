South African founder of the Impilo Collection Foundation and Brand SA ambassador Angela Yeung has spoken about her recent summit of Ama Dablam Mountain, at 6,812m, in the eastern Himalayan range in Koshi Province, Nepal.
The harrowing three-week climb has been part of the Joburger's personal mission to raise awareness about gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and to raise funds towards an educational programme that will empower and uplift young women who have faced intense suffering.
In -29ºC icy weather, Yeung embarked on a treacherous journey of highly technical climbs last month (October 23) which involved using crampons, or footwear traction devices, on rocks and ice. She had to traverse 90 degree climbs and abseil down slippery deep slopes.
“It took a long time for me to come down (the mountain) because I was very cautious from my last injury,” Yeung told TimesLIVE.
“Preparation for the climb took a whole year with a lot of sacrifice, patience and endurance. Last year I climbed 8,000m, and this year even though it was a 6,812m ascent it was extremely technical and even more challenging, with a 90 degree descent and a great deal of traverse climbing.
“It was a lot of preparation mentally, emotionally and, of course, physically. I sacrificed a lot of time to train with my mask and weight train with a full heavy backpack while I was climbing. My family made sure I had sufficient insurance, and if anything happened they would be there for me.
South African Angela Yeung ascends Nepal’s Ama Dablam for anti-GBVF initiatives
Joburg jewellery designer climbs peak in Himalayas to raise funds for women affected by GBV
“Ama Dablam means ‘mother’s necklace’, which has been very much part of my inspiration to climb for my cause. The long ridges on each side are like the arms of a mother protecting her child, and the hanging glacier is thought of as the Dablam, which is the traditional double pendant containing pictures of the gods worn by Sherpa women.”
The Impilo Collection Foundation has been addressing GBVF through its #EmpowerHer Campaign which provides educational programmes at GBV shelters. On November 27 2021, the campaign displayed 6,200 bras at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg as an act of non-tolerance to the social norms perpetuating GBV.
The new goal is to collect 8,848 bras, symbolising the height of Mount Everest, her next challenge.
“There were a number of people who were on the climb with us, including Sibusiso Vilane, who was the first black South African to summit Mount Everest 20 years ago.
“After the climb, we donated more than 100kg of clothes, shoes, stationery and scarves to people in homeless shelters in Nepal. I didn’t want to only climb their mountain. I wanted to give back to the locals, especially as we realised some of the women were abused, battered, and thrown out onto the streets with no clothes.
“We hope to ask the public for continued donations, and my gratitude goes out to all those who are helping us raise mountains together. I’m so grateful to the sponsors who have contributed in making this vision come true. Next year it is Everest.”
