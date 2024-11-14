The Gauteng department of health has addressed the linen shortage at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital which was caused by the breakdown of the hospital’s in-house laundry machines.
The department's spokesperson Motalatale Modiba issued a statement outlining the immediate steps being taken to resolve the issue and prevent further disruption to hospital operations.
“The department has taken the necessary steps to mitigate the temporary shortage of linen due to the breakdown of the in-house laundry machines,” said Modiba.
Modiba confirmed that two teams of workers are being deployed to both day and night shifts at the external laundry to prevent delays.
“The breakdown of the machines has temporarily affected the normal running of the laundry services. In the interim, linens are being laundered at Dunswart Laundries, where day and night shifts are operating,” Modiba said.
The department acknowledged that the laundry machines at the hospital have reached the end of their operational lifespan.
“Despite multiple repairs, the machines continue to fail, necessitating their replacement,” Modiba said.
Baragwanath hospital's linen shortage being dealt with: health department
Immediate steps being taken to resolve the issue and prevent further disruption
Image: Supplied
The Gauteng department of health has addressed the linen shortage at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital which was caused by the breakdown of the hospital’s in-house laundry machines.
The department's spokesperson Motalatale Modiba issued a statement outlining the immediate steps being taken to resolve the issue and prevent further disruption to hospital operations.
“The department has taken the necessary steps to mitigate the temporary shortage of linen due to the breakdown of the in-house laundry machines,” said Modiba.
Modiba confirmed that two teams of workers are being deployed to both day and night shifts at the external laundry to prevent delays.
“The breakdown of the machines has temporarily affected the normal running of the laundry services. In the interim, linens are being laundered at Dunswart Laundries, where day and night shifts are operating,” Modiba said.
The department acknowledged that the laundry machines at the hospital have reached the end of their operational lifespan.
“Despite multiple repairs, the machines continue to fail, necessitating their replacement,” Modiba said.
SA doctors soldier on despite poor mental health
Modiba said the department has already submitted a business case to the Gauteng provincial treasury and the national department of health to secure funding for new laundry equipment.
“To date, the national department has approved the request and the installation of new machines will commence as soon as funding is granted,” said Modiba.
This follows sharp criticism from the DA’s Gauteng shadow MEC for health, Jack Bloom. He raised concerns over the continued disruption at the hospital and the effect on patient care, in a statement on the DA's website.
He shared disturbing images of dirty linen piling up at the hospital and criticised the delays in securing enough clean linen for patients.
“The provincial Dunswart laundry is doing some of the linen, but it is inadequate and leads to delays in getting enough clean linen,” he said.
Bloom warned that the lack of clean linen could contribute to deteriorating conditions in the hospital, increasing the risk of infections.
“Conditions in the wards are deteriorating as beds do not have clean linen, pushing up the risk of infection,” Bloom said.
New wing at Chris Hani Baragwanath enhances critical care and specialist training
Bloom criticised the leadership of the hospital, particularly the new CEO, Dr Nthabiseng Makgana.
“Staff complain that Makgana is often absent and lacks the skills to run the hospital effectively,” Bloom said.
Bloom highlighted what he called “irregularities” in Makgana’s appointment, citing her alleged lack of required qualifications and senior management experience.
“According to a written reply I have received from Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, there were irregularities in her appointment in that she has less than 10 years senior management experience, and does not have the required master's degree qualification,” Bloom said.
The Gauteng department of health has reassured the public that addressing the linen shortage is a priority.
“The technicians will keep performing essential repairs to the existing machines to maintain operations while the funding issue is being finalised,” said Modiba.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Test-result delays cause chaos at hospitals
Procuring oncology services is not only about the money, says Gauteng health committee
Terminal disarray plagues Gauteng health
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos