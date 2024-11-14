South Africa

Concern over drop in diabetes screenings amid rise in new cases in Cape Town

14 November 2024 - 15:18 By Jim Mohala
Tygerberg Hospital patient Angelo Plaatjies’ blood sugar level is tested by nurse Francis Pietersen.
Image: Supplied

Concerns are being raised about a decline in the number of people being screened for diabetes in Cape Town. 

The city has also flagged a slight increase in new cases, as World Diabetes Day was observed on Thursday.  

Community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross said diabetes affected more than 4.2-million South Africans.  

“It is the second leading cause of death in South Africa, after TB,” she said.  

“In the 2023/2024 financial year, city clinics screened 110,187 clients aged between 18 and 39, and 68,709 aged 40 and up. These numbers represented a 15% decrease for both groups, compared with the year before.”

Screening is the first step to taking control of your health, particularly for those with a family history of the disease.  
Community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross

Van der Ross said during the same period clinics recorded an 8% increase in the number of new diabetes patients from 966 the previous year to 1,047. 

“Preventing and managing the risk of diabetes is an individual choice but it is not top of mind for many people, either because they believe they are too young or they don’t have enough information on preventive measures or struggle to make lifestyle changes.

“Screening is the first step to taking control of your health, particularly for those with a family history of the disease.  

“City health encourages everyone to know their health status, including blood pressure, blood glucose levels, HIV status and Body-Mass-Index. These screenings can be done at any of our clinics and staff will assist with treatment or referral to appropriate care facilities. Clients can use the online booking system to make an appointment and avoid the queues.” 

TimesLIVE 

