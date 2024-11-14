Cop shop shooting: Two Alexandra police officers shot in charge office

Two police officers are in hospital after a man shot them in the Alexandra police station on Thursday morning.
Police deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said on Thursday afternoon the two cops were shot on their right shoulders.
Kekana said the man went into the station about 10am and said he needed help because someone was trying to kill him. There were other community members at the station waiting to be served. “An officer was seated behind the counter and writing a statement when the man walked in and grabbed the officer's firearm,” he said.
“The police officer was wearing civilian clothes and the firearm was in its holster. The man grabbed the firearm and started shooting randomly. During the situation, unfortunately he shot a 48-year-old sergeant and a 27-year-old constable. Both of them were shot in their right shoulders and are receiving in hospital where their conditions are stable.”
Kekana said the suspect was fatally wounded when police returned fire. The firearm he stole was recovered.
According to a source, the suspect had been in the police station for a while before he grabbed the gun from the police officer. “He was sitting there as if he wanted to certify documents.
“He sat there for some time and then he went to other rooms, and he came back and sat down. All of a sudden, he sprang up, grabbed a gun from a police officer and started shooting. He shot two police officers,” the source said.
