South Africa

Cop shop shooting: Two Alexandra police officers shot in charge office

The man grabbed a police officer's firearm and started shooting randomly

14 November 2024 - 16:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The gunman was shot dead when police returned fire. Stock photo.
The gunman was shot dead when police returned fire. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Two police officers are in hospital after a man shot them in the Alexandra police station on Thursday morning.

Police deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said on Thursday afternoon the two cops were shot on their right shoulders. 

Kekana said the man went into the station about 10am and said he needed help because someone was trying to kill him. There were other community members at the station waiting to be served. “An officer was seated behind the counter and writing a statement when the man walked in and grabbed the officer's firearm,” he said. 

“The police officer was wearing civilian clothes and the firearm was in its holster. The man grabbed the firearm and started shooting randomly. During the situation, unfortunately he shot a 48-year-old sergeant and a 27-year-old constable. Both of them were shot in their right shoulders and are receiving in hospital where their conditions are stable.”

Kekana said the suspect was fatally wounded when police returned fire. The firearm he stole was recovered.

According to a source, the suspect had been in the police station for a while before he grabbed the gun from the police officer. “He was sitting there as if he wanted to certify documents.

“He sat there for some time and then he went to other rooms, and he came back and sat down. All of a sudden, he sprang up, grabbed a gun from a police officer and started shooting. He shot two police officers,” the source said.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Mark Lifman murder suspects set to apply for bail in December

Two suspects were arrested within hours of the murder of the alleged underworld boss in George, Western Cape.
News
1 day ago

20 years for woman who fatally shot boyfriend over infidelity allegations

The high court in Makhanda on Wednesday sentenced Yonela Mbaxa to 20 years' imprisonment for killing her boyfriend Sibusiso Lawrence Ncedo.
News
20 hours ago

Four suspected taxi hitmen killed in shoot-out with police during car chase

Four suspects wanted for murders related to the taxi industry died during a high-speed vehicle shootout with police in Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Unlicensed butchery making sausage in unsanitary conditions declared ... South Africa
  2. Danny Jordaan’s late bid to halt arrest was flawed: NPA South Africa
  3. More zama zamas resurface as cops continue underground operations in North West South Africa
  4. 36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months South Africa
  5. 20 years for woman who fatally shot boyfriend over infidelity allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS