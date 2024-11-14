South Africa

Danny Jordaan’s late bid to halt arrest was flawed: NPA

‘Safa president's application had defects ... it did not even have a case number’

14 November 2024 - 12:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on charges of fraud on Wednensday where he was granted R20,000 bail.
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on charges of fraud on Wednensday where he was granted R20,000 bail.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan’s 11th-hour attempt to halt his arrest and prosecution failed because it had flaws.

This is according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, after Jordaan and his co-accused — Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling — appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The three, who were charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft, were granted R20,000 bail each.

On Tuesday, Sowetan reported that Jordaan had filed an urgent application to interdict his arrest and prosecution. The application was scheduled to be heard on Thursday at the Johannesburg high court.

“The application had defects as it did not have a case number,” said Mjonondwane.

Though we were served, the application had flaws and there was nothing stopping the Hawks from executing the warrants of arrest.
Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson

“So, though we were served, the application had flaws and there was nothing stopping the Hawks from executing the warrants of arrest. It was an application and not a court interdict.”

At the centre of the case is the allegation that Jordaan and Hluyo spent R1.3m of Safa money without authorisation. A search and seizure operation at Safa offices on March 8 was related to the appointment of two service providers, Grit Communications, owned by Neethling, and Badger Security.

Grit was hired to spruce up Jordaan’s image at the height of allegations against him including rape accusations made by singer Jennifer Ferguson.

In its report to Safa in the first 16 months of its work, the PR firm detailed how it sought to soften the blow of perceived hostile media coverage, and to place Jordaan at the centre of revival of the battered image of the football controlling organisation.

Jordaan said Grit was appointed to safeguard “the good name and reputation of Safa” from October 2017 to August 2019 and paid R1.3m over a three-year period. He said the payment was accounted for in Safa’s annual financial statements.

During his bail application on Wednesday, Jordaan said: “I intend to plead not guilty to the charges. I have not committed those offences.”

Neethling told the court that the charges stemmed from “internal battles” at Safa. “It’s clear these allegations are from people who have a personal vendetta with Jordaan,” he said.

Granting the trio bail, magistrate Phillip Venter said it was safe to say they were verified and were not flight risks. Jordaan was permitted to keep his passport because of his job, while Neethling and Hluyo were ordered to hand in theirs.

Venter said Jordaan could travel for work. “Mr Jordaan, any travels of which I am going to discuss in a moment now, you need to make yourself available for court. If that means you cannot attend a trip representing Safa, unfortunately that’s how it is going to be,” he said.

“You must provide the investigating officer with a written itinerary of your departure and return flights and your destination at least 72 hours before your departure ... These travels must be limited for official duties affiliated to Safa only.”

He warned the accused not to make any contact directly or indirectly with the witnesses. “If for any strange reason you see one of these people [witnesses] approach you in the mall or wherever you are walking, please turn and walk off.” 

The case was postponed to December 5.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Arrest shines spotlight not just on Jordaan but Safa leadership: Buti Lerefolo

‘The reason we are where we are is we tend to focus only on a person like Danny, but not the enablers’
Sport
8 hours ago

Safa Boss and co-accused granted R20,000 bail, Jordaan to keep his passport

Safa president Danny Jordaan and hisa two co-accused have been R20,000 bail each.
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | Safa President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan is appearing in court over alleged fraud.
Sport
23 hours ago

Safa boss Danny Jordaan has been arrested

The football boss is accused of using the association's resources for his personal gain.
Sport
1 day ago

Safa president Jordaan seeks to avoid arrest over R1.3m fraud case

Safa boss files papers seeking to interdict his 'imminent arrest'.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More zama zamas resurface as cops continue underground operations in North West South Africa
  2. 20 years for woman who fatally shot boyfriend over infidelity allegations South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think of Trump appointing Elon Musk to a top position in ... World
  4. 36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months South Africa
  5. Man nabbed for allegedly killing nurse on her way to work South Africa

Latest Videos

This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS
Brazil supreme court evacuated after explosions, one dead | REUTERS