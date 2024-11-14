Diabetes' hidden burden: research reveals diabetes affects the mental wellbeing of 3 in 4 South Africans living with the condition

A new global survey conducted by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reveals that 84% of South Africans living with diabetes have experienced anxiety, depression or another mental health condition as a result of their diabetes.

The fear of developing complications (86%) was the most common factor leading to mental health conditions, other factors included daily diabetes management (80%), accessing medicines and supplies (69%) and accessing support from a healthcare professional (68%).

The survey also highlighted a clear call for better support, with 83% of South Africans living with diabetes seeking increased support for their emotional and mental wellbeing from their healthcare providers.

Though diabetes doesn't always lead to mental health challenges, 80% of South Africans living with diabetes report experiencing diabetes burnout, primarily due to feeling frustrated or overwhelmed by daily diabetes management. Alarmingly, nearly two-thirds (63%) of those affected by burnout admitted to stopping or interrupting their diabetes treatment due to stress or feeling overwhelmed.

Bridget McNulty, co-founder of Sweet Life Diabetes Community (South Africa), said: “According to the latest IDF estimates, over 4-million people are now living with diabetes in South Africa, with the prevalence rate expected to reach 13% of the adult population by 2045. Bearing those figures in mind, the IDF survey suggests that the mental wellbeing of over 3-million people could be affected due to the daily burden of managing their condition.”

McNulty added: “While diabetes affects both physical and mental wellbeing, care often focuses only on blood sugar management, leaving many in our community overwhelmed. We need to look beyond blood sugar for a better diabetes life.”

This World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation is calling on healthcare providers, policymakers and communities to recognise the profound effect of diabetes on wellbeing. Putting wellbeing at the heart of diabetes care can improve health outcomes and the overall quality of life for the millions of people living with diabetes worldwide.

TimesLIVE