South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly selling dagga to 10 Durban school pupils

14 November 2024 - 09:57 By TIMESLIVE
Police nabbed a man while he was allegedly selling dagga to 10 high school pupils, including eight girls.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested a 29-year-old man allegedly selling dagga to pupils outside a high school in Lamontville, Durban, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said social crime prevention unit members were acting on a tip-off when they found the alleged drug dealer with 10 pupils.  

“During the execution of the operation the suspect was found in a room next to the high school and he was found with 10 pupils of which eight were girls. He was also found in possession of dagga he was selling to the schoolchildren,” he said.

Netshiunda said the police officers, prioritising the future of the children and the year-end exams, gave the pupils a warning in the presence of their parents before they were released. 

The suspected drug dealer will appear in the Wentworth magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in dagga.

TimesLIVE

