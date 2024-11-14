South Africa

Police open inquest after body of elderly woman discovered in the bush

14 November 2024 - 07:20
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 86-year-old left home, without informing anyone about her destination, on Thursday last week.
The 86-year-old left home, without informing anyone about her destination, on Thursday last week.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Police in Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo have opened an inquest after an elderly woman was found dead next to a stream at midday on Wednesday.

She had no visible wounds and the cause of death was not immediately apparent.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The 86-year-old left her residence at Ramokadi, Sekgopo village, without informing anyone about her destination on Thursday last week.

“On Friday, the family of the deceased noticed she had not returned home and the matter was reported to the local police who opened a case of a missing person. A massive search was launched by police with assistance from the Community Policing Forum (CPF), Youth Desk and members of the community.”

Her body was discovered by a community member in the bushes next to a stream, Ledwaba said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

South African Angela Yeung ascends Nepal’s Ama Dablam for anti-GBVF initiatives

In -29ºC icy weather, the Joburger embarked on a treacherous journey of highly technical climbs.
News
21 hours ago

Police looking for woman wanted for murdering her husband in Free State

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi, who is wanted for allegedly murdering her husband Fezile Mnyobisi in Botshabelo, ...
News
15 hours ago

KZN commissioner orders probe into cop seen hitting man in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Wednesday ordered an immediate investigation which will lead to disciplinary action ...
News
1 day ago

Life in jail for Eastern Cape man who raped neighbour, 13

The Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday sentenced Nkululeko Baxana from Addo to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl three years ago.
News
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 20 years for woman who fatally shot boyfriend over infidelity allegations South Africa
  2. More zama zamas resurface as cops continue underground operations in North West South Africa
  3. 36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think of Trump appointing Elon Musk to a top position in ... World
  5. UCT's MBA programme best in Africa, seventh globally for sustainability South Africa

Latest Videos

H&M |Summer 2024
Who has Donald Trump named to the top jobs in his administration? | REUTERS