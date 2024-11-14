South Africa

Suspects caught with R7m worth of abalone destined for Gauteng

14 November 2024 - 10:34 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bags of abalone were also found in a Volkswagen Caddy.
Bags of abalone were also found in a Volkswagen Caddy.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects will appear in the Wellington magistrate’s court on Friday after being caught with more than 1,000kg of abalone destined for Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the intelligence-driven operation was conducted by members of the Kuilsrivier stock theft and endangered species unit in conjunction with the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment's investigation unit.  

“The members received information of a truck loaded with abalone destined for Gauteng. The members acted on the information and found the identified truck in the Wellington industrial area,” said Twigg.  

“The truck was searched and abalone weighing 567.40kg concealed in black bags was found.”  

Police were then led to a Volkswagen Caddy in which 463.89kg of abalone had been stashed.

The combined value of the haul is an estimated R7m.  

A 38-year-old Zimbabwean and 34-year-old Malawian were arrested on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CapeNature and NPA crack down on poachers illegally harvesting succulent plants

CapeNature has seized more than 2-million illegally harvested succulent plants over the past three financial years in the Western Cape.
News
2 days ago

CSI in the field to help wildlife poaching crisis

Field game rangers and conservation managers will now have forensic kits to help process wildlife crime scenes in an effort to curb poaching
News
3 weeks ago

The blooming mysterious case of South Africa's top flower cop

Capt Karel du Toit, four times the Northern Cape detective employee of the year, stands accused of profiting from the trade he has worked so hard to ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More zama zamas resurface as cops continue underground operations in North West South Africa
  2. 20 years for woman who fatally shot boyfriend over infidelity allegations South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think of Trump appointing Elon Musk to a top position in ... World
  4. 36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months South Africa
  5. Man nabbed for allegedly killing nurse on her way to work South Africa

Latest Videos

This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS
Brazil supreme court evacuated after explosions, one dead | REUTERS