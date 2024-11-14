The Pretoria magistrate’s court has sentenced a 50-year-old man who raped the daughter of his girlfriend multiple times between 2018 and 2020 to three life terms.
The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently.
“The mother of the victim and the man were in a love relationship from 2013 until 2020 and were staying together at the man’s residence in Olievenhoutbosch, where two of the incidents happened,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Thursday.
The first incident happened on October 12 2018 when the 11-year-old girl’s mother had gone to the hospital to give birth to the man’s child. and the girl was left at the home they shared.
The second incident happened in July 2020 when the mother had gone to visit her mother and the girl was left in the care of the man.
The third incident happened the same year.
In court, the man pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied raping the child. “However, the prosecutor advocate Emile van Der Merwe called witnesses, including the child, who testified using the intermediary services.”
TimesLIVE
Three life sentences for man who raped lover’s daughter multiple times
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The Pretoria magistrate’s court has sentenced a 50-year-old man who raped the daughter of his girlfriend multiple times between 2018 and 2020 to three life terms.
The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently.
“The mother of the victim and the man were in a love relationship from 2013 until 2020 and were staying together at the man’s residence in Olievenhoutbosch, where two of the incidents happened,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Thursday.
The first incident happened on October 12 2018 when the 11-year-old girl’s mother had gone to the hospital to give birth to the man’s child. and the girl was left at the home they shared.
The second incident happened in July 2020 when the mother had gone to visit her mother and the girl was left in the care of the man.
The third incident happened the same year.
In court, the man pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied raping the child. “However, the prosecutor advocate Emile van Der Merwe called witnesses, including the child, who testified using the intermediary services.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Eight years for former cop who took bribe to ensure investigation 'is concluded properly'
Three years in jail for former bank employee who stole R560,000
15 years for Gqeberha trust accountant who stole R18m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos