South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

14 November 2024 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of the 2014 murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
2 days ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More zama zamas resurface as cops continue underground operations in North West South Africa
  2. 20 years for woman who fatally shot boyfriend over infidelity allegations South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think of Trump appointing Elon Musk to a top position in ... World
  4. 36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months South Africa
  5. Man nabbed for allegedly killing nurse on her way to work South Africa

Latest Videos

This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS
Brazil supreme court evacuated after explosions, one dead | REUTERS