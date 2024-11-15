South Africa

11 children in hospital overnight after 75 pupils checked for suspected food poisoning in Limpopo

15 November 2024 - 08:30
The pupils had reported experiencing abdominal pains.

Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius/ File photo

After 75 students from Dzumeri Primary School in the Mopani East education district in  Limpopo were sent to Nkhensani Hospital in Giyani on Thursday for suspected food poisoning, 11 students who are in a stable condition stayed overnight for observation.

The pupils had reported experiencing abdominal pains.

Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said the principal of Dzumeri Primary acted swiftly and responsibly by taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all pupils. 

Ramakuela said while a few pupils complained of abdominal discomfort, the principal decided to send the 75 pupils to hospital for observation. 

“The Task Team established by the provincial executive council a month ago is actively supporting all affected pupils and their families,” said Ramakuela.

He said the team is conducting a thorough investigation into food eaten by the pupils through the national school nutrition programme, and any other food sources that may have contributed to the situation.

“The provincial government is committed to transparency and will provide updates as more information becomes available. There is closer co-operation between health officials and educational authorities to ensure all necessary measures are taken to safeguard the wellbeing of pupils,” Ramakuela said.

The provincial government has urged parents and guardians to remain calm and to contact school officials if they have concerns or questions about their children’s health and safety. 

TimesLIVE

