South Africa

Baboon rangers to keep raiding troops out of affected Cape Town suburbs

15 November 2024 - 12:43 By Kim Swartz
A resident takes refuge in a kitchen cupboard while a baboon samples ice-bream and bread in Tokai.
Image: Supplied

Baboon rangers have been appointed in an effort to keep raiding troops out of affected suburbs and confined to their natural environment ahead of the festive season in Cape Town.

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team, consisting of representatives from SANParks, CapeNature, and the city of Cape Town, said NCC Environmental Services had been appointed to provide baboon rangers from December 1 to 31.

“Due to limited funding, the number of rangers monitoring the troops during this time will be less than before. Residents and businesses are kindly advised to please practise responsible waste management at all times and be vigilant,” the task team said.

In addition, other processes were under way to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable urban baboon programme, which involved communities and the task team.

This included appointing a contractor for 12 months as an interim solution. There were also plans to partner with an NGO that could receive grant funding, sponsorships and donations as the preferred longer-term solution.

