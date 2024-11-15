South Africa

Bishops Diocesan College council chair Crispin Sonn resigns after social media post controversy

15 November 2024 - 11:14 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Crispin Sonn has resigned as chairperson of council at Bishops Diocesan College.
Crispin Sonn has resigned as chairperson of council at Bishops Diocesan College.
Image: Facebook/Crispin Sonn

The chairperson of council at top school Bishops Diocesan College, Crispin Sonn, has resigned a month after becoming embroiled in controversy for making “deeply hurtful” comments on social media about the war in the Middle East.

The council informed the school community last month it had convened to discuss the social media post which some found “deeply hurtful and offensive”. The post was made in his personal capacity and later deleted.

Sonn submitted a letter to the council to explain his actions, which the council shared, saying it offered a sincere apology to the Bishops community.

However, Bishops issued a letter on Thursday saying it was with “deep regret the Diocesan College council has accepted the resignation”. 

The letter reads:  

Crispin took over this role at an important time in our school and has led council over the past two years through many challenging times with empathy, strategic skill, dedication and great wisdom.

As chair through our 175th year, he can look back on a job well done, this year in particular. Crispin held oversight over some remarkable achievements including the Ubuntu Learning Centre, a new rowing centre, the consecration of the Brooke Chapel and dedication of the three special stained-glass windows, the writing of the updated history of the school along with the many sporting and cultural festivals and activities.

The academic programme was stronger than ever, with Bishops achieving the number one position in the NSC academic results in 2023 in the Western Cape as well as running concurrently the new A-Level programme which will have its first set of results this year. All of this and still coming in with a break-even budget, the lowest yet levels of bad debt and solid reserves that reflect the very strong financial position of the school – managed by the school but with his oversight and ultimate accountability.  

The role of chair of council is not easy, with many functions to fulfil and many meetings and public events to attend. Crispin has done so with dignity and aplomb and we recognise and acknowledge the important role he has played in support of the school. His approachable nature and ability and willingness to engage with a wide range of people has helped resolve many a challenge along the way and we are very grateful to him for all he has done for our school.  

We will miss his firm yet fair approach to a myriad of issues and the manner in which he has made people feel heard and valued. We wish him and his family well and thank him for the supportive role he has played over the past two years.  

The Old Diocesans Union thanked Sonn for his years of service to the school. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bishops Diocesan College council chair apologises for 'hurtful' social media post about Middle East

Bishops Diocesan College was engulfed in more controversy hours after confirming a bullying scandal over pro-Palestine comments posted on social ...
News
4 weeks ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Boys schools are as toxic as it gets

That is not to say, however, that the onus for violent behaviour lies alone with a school like Bishops, where a boy landed in hospital after a brutal ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Closing arguments in R645k damages suit against former pupil and Bishops Diocesan College

Closing arguments were expected to be heard on Tuesday in a R645,000 civil damages case arising from a water polo fracas between pupils from Bishops ...
News
1 month ago

Bishops Diocesan College rocked by bullying scandal

Top private school Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town has been shaken by a boarding house bullying scandal which led to an assaulted pupil being ...
News
4 weeks ago

Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list

Academic results and how the schools prepare pupils for life are assessed.
News
1 month ago

Judge concerned about conduct of 'privileged' boys in Cape schools

Bingo Ivanisevic, who attended Bishops College, was red-carded during a water polo match in February 2018 after punching rival player Ross Stone, ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Do you support call to 'smoke out' illegal miners trapped underground? South Africa
  2. McKenzie distances himself from Safa saga after calls for Jordaan to step down South Africa
  3. More than R257m in lottery prizes unclaimed: check your tickets South Africa
  4. ‘Cleaners earning more than police officers is outrageous’: MP Cameron on ... Politics
  5. IN PICS | Unlicensed butchery making sausage in unsanitary conditions declared ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel forces new displacement as US says 'time to end' Gaza war
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 15 November 2024