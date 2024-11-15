South Africa

Here's why brown water in Hammanskraal taps is a good thing this time

Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina will on Saturday launch phase 1 of the Klipdrift package plant in Hammanskraal

15 November 2024 - 09:39
Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina, with deputy ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, will on Saturday launch phase 1 of the Klipdrift package plant in Hammanskraal. File image
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The undrinkable brown water in some parts of the Hammanskraal network is in preparation for the formal commissioning of module one of the Klipdrift package plant, Magalies Water and the City of Tshwane have confirmed.

Magalies Water spokesperson David Magae said the brown water in the distribution network is a result of build-up and accumulation of sediment (brown sand) that has settled in the pipeline network.

The city and Magalies Water noted images of brown water circulating on various social media platforms.

In October, the city cautioned the public about the intermittent water supply which is not drinkable.

“As part of Magalies Water’s safety standards and protocols in ensuring the provision of safe and high-quality water, a comprehensive system-wide flushing process is now under way. This procedure is essential after a period of stagnation (non-use of water distribution network) in the system before commissioning is completed,” Magae said.

Flushing is a standard, essential procedure to facilitate the removal of impurities, stagnant water and sand that has settled in the pipeline network.

Magae said the process is critical to upholding the safety and overall quality of water provided to consumers.

“As communicated previously, flushing of the system was envisaged to take place between [November 10 and 14].”

He said the areas affected include Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville), Kudube Unit 9, Babelegi Industrial area and Bridgeview Informal Settlement.

“Magalies Water operates a highly advanced ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited scientific services laboratory which continuously monitors water quality. Rigorous monitoring protocols are implemented and informed by a risk-based approach that adheres to regulatory frameworks.

“As a result, Magalies Water has identified the water quality challenges and follows an incident management plan, emphasising stakeholder engagement, recognising the end users as integral to its operations with their safety as the priority,” he said.

The city has advised the public to allow taps to run until the water clears.

The city's spokesperson Selby Bokaba said communities in the affected areas should store sufficient water in advance to mitigate any inconvenience during the flushing period. 

“Once the water in the distribution network has been certified safe for human consumption an official announcement will be made.”

News
Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina, with deputy ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, will on Saturday launch phase 1 of the Klipdrift package plant in Hammanskraal.

In 2023, the department allocated R758m for the upgrading of the 40 megalitres per day (Ml/d) Klipdrift water treatment plant by constructing a 50Ml/d package plant to provide additional water into the bulk water infrastructure.

According to the department, the additional 50Ml/d will bring the total capacity to 92Ml/d when concluded.

The potable water treatment plant is being implemented in four phases.

The department's spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the now-completed phase will bring 12.5Ml/d of potable water into the bulk supply scheme.

The first package plant will supply water to parts of Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens, Kudube Unit 9 and Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement.

The next phases will continue into 2025.

Opinion & Analysis
Politics
Politics
News
News
