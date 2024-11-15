Johannesburg Water will proceed with its planned operation to disconnect illegal connections in Emdeni, Soweto on Friday.
This follows a similar operation in the Phumla Mqashi area in Lenasia on Tuesday.
“The operation is part of Johannesburg Water's ongoing efforts to address the challenges posed by unauthorised connections which undermine the integrity of the city's water network and contribute to water wastage,” Johannesburg Water said.
The water utility said given the potential risks associated with the operation, including possible community resistance and unrest among affected residents, it was reviewing security measures to ensure the safety of employees and the success of the operation.
Johannesburg Water security, along with the Johannesburg metro police department and public order policing unit of the police service will be on standby to assist.
“The precautions are in place to ensure a safe, effective operation while addressing the critical issue of illegal water connections.”
Johannesburg Water to continue supply cuts in Emdeni, Soweto
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
