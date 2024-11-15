POLL | How do you feel about Mia le Roux withdrawing from Miss Universe?

The withdrawal of Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux from the Miss Universe contest has sent shockwaves through social media.
Two days before the crowning ceremony, the Miss SA organisation announced her withdrawal, citing health concerns, later elaborating that she has been suffering from vertigo.
“Her health and wellbeing are our utmost priority and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps towards recovery,” it said.
Le Roux made history as the first hard-of-hearing winner of Miss SA, representing inclusivity for the deaf community. Her win was widely celebrated, and her participation in Miss Universe was highly anticipated.
“I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed on me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” Le Roux said.
The Miss Universe pageant will be broadcast on November 17 at 4am on SABC3, with a repeat at 8pm.
While Le Roux's absence will be deeply felt, fans will tune in to support the remaining contestants, including Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, who competed in the Miss SA pageant but withdrew due to her identity being questioned.
Image: Thulani Mbele
