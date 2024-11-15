A spate of food poisoning cases and cross-contamination of foodstuffs and pesticides has prompted police Col Cherelle Ehlers to share these safety hints and precautions for consumers and shop owners.
- avoid buying and consuming food without labels;
- never buy cans or glass jars with dents, cracks or bulging lids;
- do not buy food when wrappers or containers are open or damaged;
- do not use food beyond its expiry date;
- check expiry dates on food labels;
- don’t eat food past its “use by” date;
- don’t reuse water used for washing utensils, food or hands;
- reduce the time food is displayed and keep it protected from dust and out of consumers' reach;
- food preparation areas must be clean and hygienic;
- food waste must be removed from the food preparation areas as soon as possible;
- design measures to prevent pests from contaminating food in storage and in preparation;
- protect kitchen areas and food from insects, pests, rats and other animals;
- cook food thoroughly, especially meat, poultry, eggs and seafood;
- reheat cooked food thoroughly;
- do not leave cooked food at room temperature for more than two hours;
- refrigerate promptly all cooked and perishable food;
- do not store food for too long, even in the refrigerator; and
- do not thaw frozen food at room temperature, it is best to thaw overnight in the fridge.
The government has repeatedly urged the public to desist from using Aldicarb (carbamate) and Terbufos (organophosphates) to control rats and cockroach infestations. They are illegal and highly poisonous.
Protect yourself against food poisoning by using this checklist
Image: 123RF/subbotina
