South Africa

Suspect arrested after 'hijacking off-duty cops, robbing them of firearms'

15 November 2024 - 10:13 By TIMESLIVE
Swift reaction by police led to the arrest of a suspect who hijacked two off-duty police officers and stole their firearms.
Image: SAPS

Swift reaction by a police team led to the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect shortly after he allegedly hijacked two off-duty officers and robbed them of their service firearms in Durban on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the two police officers from Greenwood Park police station were hijacked by an armed suspect at Courtown Crescent in Avoca Hills.

A team comprising Greenwood Park crime prevention officers, Durban North task team officers, Newlands trio task team members and private security officials followed up information which led them to the suspect in Newton A in Inanda.

He was found in possession of two firearms belonging to the officers with 30 rounds of ammunition. A further search in the house led to the recovery of two more unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered.

The suspect will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday. 

