South Africa

WATCH | Ramaphosa to tackle food-borne illness crisis in national address

15 November 2024 - 19:44 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to brief the nation on the recent food poisoning incidents and interventions going forward. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation to outline the government's response to recurring food-borne illnesses that have claimed the lives of several children.

