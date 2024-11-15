South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

15 November 2024 - 10:53 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Friday at the Pretoria high court.

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
2 days ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
2 weeks ago

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa ...
3 weeks ago
