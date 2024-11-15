Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Friday at the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Friday at the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint
'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos
Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos