Whistle-blower alerted authorities to makeshift 'sausage factory'
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
The makeshift butchery manufacturing sausages in unsanitary conditions at Mfuleni in Cape Town may have gone undetected for longer were it not for a tip-off by a whistle-blowing member of the public.
Community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross said on Friday environmental health practitioners (EHPs) took meat samples from the premises for chemical analysis to test the levels and type of additives in the sausage.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
“The premises is situated in a residential area. It is not listed or identified as a business and if not for the whistle-blower our EHPs would not have had cause to conduct an inspection,” said Van der Ross.
“We are also aware of the allegation that dog food was being used to produce the sausage. Contrary to footage circulating on social media, our EHPs found no evidence of dog food on [the] scene.”
The “butchery” — attached to a residential property — was fined in terms of health legislation and a case is being prepared to be heard in court.
“EHPs are mandated to conduct visits to food premises at least twice a year, but if problems are identified or complaints are received more regular inspections are carried out until the problem is resolved.
“We ask that the public allow the investigation to run its course and to refrain from sharing misinformation,” said Van der Ross.
