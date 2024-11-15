South Africa

'Young people are dying underground': families gather at North West mine

15 November 2024 - 16:41 By Thando Hlophe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A group of community members who volunteered to help rescue illegal miners underground at old Buffelsfontein Mine in Stilfontein, North West.
A group of community members who volunteered to help rescue illegal miners underground at old Buffelsfontein Mine in Stilfontein, North West.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Desperate family members of illegal miners believed to number in the hundreds waited outside a disused mine shaft in Stilfontein, North West, on Friday in the hope of their loved ones emerging from the hole in the ground.

The miners are in a standoff with police who have blocked their supplies of food and water and are trying to force them out to arrest them for illegally entering the abandoned mine in search of leftover gold — a common problem in South Africa.

More than 1,000 illegal miners have already resurfaced in recent weeks as the police have cracked down and at least one dead body has been brought up.

It is unclear if those remaining in the mine are unwilling or unable to get out of the shaft, which descends vertically for more than 2km underground.

Police and community members stood around the rocky entrance where a pulley had been set up to hoist men out.

“I'm here waiting for young people who are underground, who are dying,” Zimbabwean Roselina Nyuzeya told Reuters from behind the police barricade blocking access to the gaping hole.

Protesters call for a stop to ‘smoking out’ illegal miners

A group of protesters, including relatives of some of the apparently thousands of stranded miners, staged a peaceful picket during police minister ...
News
4 hours ago

A woman crying nearby was waiting for her husband who had been underground since April, Nyuzeya said.

Illegal mining has plagued South Africa for decades through small-time pilfering and organised criminal networks. Many of those who do the risky work of breaking into old industrial mines are immigrants from neighbouring countries.

They are referred to as “zama zamas” — a local term that comes from the Zulu expression for “taking a chance”.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Wednesday the government would not send help for criminals but instead would “smoke them out”.

Some community members held signs that read “Smoke ANC out” in response, referring to the governing party.

“We are asking for help from the government to assist us so our children can come out of the mine. All we are asking for is their remains to come out,” said Matsidiso Ramolla, a 41-year-old resident of Stilfontein.

Reuters

MORE:

Illegal miners 'use our mine to exit', says Harmony Gold

More than 4,000 zama zamas are believed to be underground in Stilfontein, North West.
News
59 minutes ago

LISTEN | Hazardous gases and miners likely heavily armed: Cops refuse to help trapped illegal miners

Police and defence ministry officials visited the site on Friday to “bring the operation to a safe and lawful conclusion”.
News
2 hours ago

Operation Vala Umgodi lacks humanity: EFF

While the party acknowledged the need to address the issue of illegal mining, they believe the approach “lacks humanity and is causing undue ...
Politics
3 hours ago

TOM EATON | Plumb the depths — and be careful not to be ‘trapped’

As the siege in North West unfolds, South Africans are caught in a bind: dealing with breakers of the law may imply suspending that same law
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

There are alternatives to eliminating illegal mining besides targeting low-level zama zamas: experts

Mining experts said global organised syndicates recruit unemployed formal miners into illegal mining in South Africa
News
12 hours ago

‘The police have killed our loved ones’: relatives of trapped NW illegal miners

Policing experts said there was no other way for police to flush out the illegal miners but they should have consulted mining and medical experts to ...
News
1 day ago

'Let there be smoke': Support for Ntshavheni's stance on zama zamas

Minister Gayton Mckenzie of the PA, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and Funzi Ngobeni have voiced support for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's stance.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie distances himself from Safa saga after calls for Jordaan to step down South Africa
  2. POLL | Do you support call to 'smoke out' illegal miners trapped underground? South Africa
  3. More than R257m in lottery prizes unclaimed: check your tickets South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Unlicensed butchery making sausage in unsanitary conditions declared ... South Africa
  5. ‘Cleaners earning more than police officers is outrageous’: MP Cameron on ... Politics

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Israel forces new displacement as US says 'time to end' Gaza war