South Africa

11 suspects who ‘threatened’ to shut down mine charged with extortion

17 November 2024 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police arrested 11 suspects who allegedly threatened to close down on of the mines in Tubatse on Friday. They will face extortion charges. Stock photo.
Police arrested 11 suspects who allegedly threatened to close down on of the mines in Tubatse on Friday. They will face extortion charges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Police in Tubatse in Limpopo arrested 11 suspects who allegedly threatened to shut down and disrupt mining activities at one of the mines in the area on Friday. 

They were charged with extortion and will appear in the Praktiseer magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said members of the provincial organised crime unit were notified about the incident in October when members of the local business forum handed their memorandum of complaints to the mine. 

“Following other engagements between the mine and the forum, they did not agree on some of the terms including demanding to be given mine tenders.

“They allegedly threatened to close and disrupt the mining activities on Friday if the mine did not meet their demands,” Ledwaba said. 

On Friday, at 12.30pm, the 11 members attached to the forum gathered at the mine gate and were immediately arrested. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | MK Party and construction mafias one and the same: Macpherson

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says the MK Party and construction mafias are "one and the same".
Politics
2 days ago

Probe into bloody Eastern Cape taxi war shifts into high gear

Several questioned over industry-related violence and two held for allegations of murder
News
3 days ago

'Spaza shop extortionists' caught with coins, cigarettes and assault rifle

Coins, packets of cigarettes, an assault rifle and other illegal firearms were found by a police task team when they arrested two suspects for ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Court orders police to stop blockade of zama-zama exits in Stilfontein South Africa
  2. Whistle-blower alerted authorities to makeshift 'sausage factory' South Africa
  3. Hout Bay school withdraws controversial letter stating 'no proper school shoes, ... South Africa
  4. Rand firms as dollar rally cools, S&P review due South Africa
  5. ‘This road is dangerous’ to live on South Africa

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...