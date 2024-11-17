South Africa

Body of missing man surfaces at Sunrise Beach

17 November 2024 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE
The body of a man was recovered near Strandfontein on Saturday morning. Initially, it was thought it was a woman who diappeared in the surf zone at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The body of a man initially suspected to be a woman who was reported missing in the surf zone at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg on Monday was located and recovered near Strandfontein on Saturday morning. 

 “At 7.56am on Saturday, NSRI Strandfontein were alerted to reports of a body on the beach near Strandfontein,” the National Sea Rescue Institute said in a statement. 

It said the body of a man, identified by his family, was taken to the government health forensic pathology services. 

On Monday, NSRI Strandfontein duty crew were activated after an eyewitness report made to NSRI's emergency operations centre of a female appearing to be in distress before disappearing underwater in the surf zone at Sunrise Beach. 

“On arrival on the scene a number of eyewitnesses reported that they suspected that a lady wearing a yellow T-shirt had disappeared underwater in the surf zone,” NSRI said earlier last week. 

NSRI Strandfontein rescue swimmers entered the water and conducted free dive search efforts in attempts to locate the victim while four rescue craft conducted search efforts in the surf zone and beyond. Despite the extensive search, no signs were found of the missing person.

TimesLIVE  

